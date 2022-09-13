in News, Technology

AWS, ServiceNow Execs Cite Education, Work Flexibility as Keys to Grow Federal IT Talent Pipeline

Government business leaders at Amazon Web Services and ServiceNow, said education programs and flexible work arrangements are among the ways for agencies to develop and retain information technology professionals, FedTech Magazine reported Monday.

Max Peterson, vice president of the worldwide public sector unit at AWS and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, emphasized the importance for IT workers to keep up with trends in the technology landscape.

The report noted AWS offers a four-day course to government officials who are involved in digital transformation projects.

Jonathan Alboum, principal digital strategist of ServiceNow’s federal arm, said predicts agencies will retire multiple in-office functions as the workplace shifts to remote and hybrid models.

“Federal employees want to be able to do their jobs where and when they need to,” Alboum added.

