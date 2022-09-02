Iron Bow Technologies Exec Sarah Kim Takes Seat on Dell’s Federal Partner Advisory Board

Sarah Kim, chief marketing officer of Iron Bow Technologies, was added to the Federal Partner Advisory Board of Dell Technologies.

The Herndon, Virginia-based technology company said Thursday Kim takes on the role at Dell with close to 20 years of government technology-focused experience across federal, state, local, education and health care markets.

Federal PAB works to guide programs and initiatives for Dell’s federal channel collaborators to help them advance messaging and product and service delivery in the government space.

“It is an honor to join this board, as I have always enjoyed being part of an industry that directly impacts our government and how we live,” said Kim.

Kim’s expertise in digital market strategies, brand awareness and demand generation gives added value to Iron Bow’s marketing team, according to her company profile. Her most recent tour of duty was serving as CMO for two GTY Technology business units, eCivis and Questica.