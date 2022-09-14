in News, Technology

Iron Bow Gets Army ATO Accreditation for AttackIQ Threat Emulation Platform

Iron Bow Technologies has received an Assess Only Authority to Operate designation from the U.S. Army for AttackIQ’s Security Optimization Platform.

The three-year Assess Only ATO will enable the service to use AttackIQ’s breach and attack simulation platform to come up with a more strategic posture to protect from cyberthreats its mission-critical assets used to support military troops, Iron Bow said Tuesday.

With the Assess Only ATO accreditation, AttackIQ will allow the U.S. Army to deploy a threat emulation capability across various production networks in support of critical mission objectives,” said Army Lt. Col. Dakota Steedsman, the service’s product manager for cyber analytics and detection.

The AttackIQ platform’s continuous security control validation gives our security teams real-time, data-driven visibility into whether their controls are working as intended, enabling uninterrupted verification of program health at scale and in an automated fashion,” added Steedsman.

Iron Bow said its partnership with AttackIQ will enable component agencies within the Department of Defense to apply for reciprocity through the Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service or eMASS system.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

