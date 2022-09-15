IronEagleX Picks Altamira for USSOCOM Technical Development Support Work

Altamira Technologies has secured a subcontract to assist veteran-owned defense contractor IronEagleX in providing the U.S. Special Operations Command with technical development support.

The subcontractor said Wednesday it will continue delivering data science and advanced analytic services to IronEagleX in support of USSOCOM under the deal. Altamira provided the same services during the technical prototype phase.

In August, IronEagleX was awarded a potential 10-year, $430 million other transaction agreement to provide products, services, research and development and production support to ensure that USSOCOM’s software and tools meet interoperability and operational requirements.

Melonie Richie, vice president of technology at Altamira, said the company is looking forward to supporting both IronEagleX and the agency for the next decade to help address the country’s intelligence challenges.