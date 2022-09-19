ISG Report: Remote Work, Online Services Prompt Agencies to Modernize IT; Nathan Frey Quoted

A new Information Services Group report has found that U.S. state and local government agencies and related public sector organizations recognize the need to modernize their information technology systems and advance cybersecurity to meet the increasing demand for online services and remote work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISG said Thursday the report showed that most agencies are moving to the cloud and adopting modern cybersecurity platforms such as identity and access management systems and data loss and leakage tools.

“Legacy platforms and processes have held many agencies back from offering better services and becoming more efficient,” said Nathan Frey, partner, ISG Public Sector.

“The new, more holistic approach to technology also extends to cybersecurity,” he added.

According to the report, local and state governments are working with managed security services for their operations and turning to technical security services to support implementation and integration work.

The report also assessed 61 companies across the quadrants of IAM, DLP and data security, managed security services, strategic security services and technical security services and found that IBM emerged as a leader across these five quadrants and Atos in four quadrants.

Companies that dominated three quadrants were Accenture, Capgemini, EY, Deloitte and Infosys, while Broadcom, Verizon and Unisys were named leaders in two quadrants.

Leidos was recognized as a rising star in two quadrants for its potential and portfolio of platforms. Microsoft, ManageEngine, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, RSA, Trend Micro, Varonis, Zscaler and Wipro were named leaders in one quadrant each.