Jim Bridenstine Named to Phase Four Board

Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, a previous Wash100 Award winner, has joined the board of directors of Phase Four, a developer of radio frequency thrusters for satellite propulsion.

Bridenstine, former congressman from Oklahoma, will bring to the role his leadership experience at NASA and help the company advance space sustainability through its electric propulsion systems for small satellites, Phase Four said Thursday.

“Jim has been a strong advocate for the expansion of the commercial space industry and private industry support for government missions. I’m looking forward to working with him and thrilled that Phase Four will benefit from his extensive expertise in aerospace,” said Phase Four CEO Beau Jarvis.

Bridenstine’s appointment comes as Phase Four pursues the delivery of propulsion systems to space industry customers. Products within the company’s portfolio include Maxwell Block 2, Max-V and Max-Multi engines.