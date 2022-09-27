Jodi Wadhwa Joins NetApp as Senior Director of Global Cloud Security; CISO Phillip Miller Quoted

Jyoti (Jodi) Wadhwa was recently appointed the senior director of Global Cloud Security for NetApp, the hybrid cloud data services and data management company.

The announcement was made via LinkedIn by Phillip Miller, NetApp’s vice president and chief information security officer, who detailed that Wadhwa and her team will ensure data security in the cloud while maintaining focus on the company’s future-ready models for security, including data-centric, resilient and efficient.

“I am delighted to announce that Jyoti Wadhwa has joined my team at NetApp,” Miller explained. “A cybersecurity and cloud leader with over 25 years of experience, Jyoti brings strategic program development and agile-based operational experience to her new role as Senior Director, Global Cloud Security.”

Previously, Wadhwa served as the director of Solutions Architect Cybersecurity business with T-Rex Solutions. In addition, she has also acted as the cyber and digital mission leader for Booz Allen Hamilton and various other organizations in product marketing and strategic planning as well as identity and access management and IT health protection.

The NetApp portfolio includes intelligent cloud services, data services, and storage infrastructure that helps organizations manage applications and data everywhere across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

“I’m excited to join the NetApp team and help build a world-class future-ready security capability that enables NetApps cloud-first strategies,” said Wadhwa.

