KBR Secures DLA Contract for Automated Fuel Handling Equipment Site Maintenance; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR announced on Monday that the company has received a five-year, $38 million contract to provide maintenance support and sustainment of 23 Automated Fuel Handling Equipment sites across the globe by the Defense Logistics Agency.

“This work supports DLA’s efforts to reduce waste, improve productivity and prevent environmental pollution, in addition to aligning with our corporate sustainability goals and commitment to Zero Harm,” said KBR’s Government Solutions U.S. President Byron Bright, a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The AFHE system is an Industrial Control System with real-time data acquisition/control and inventory management in order to automate the transfer and inventory functions to reduce the risk of spills and leakage of petroleum products.

Under the contract, KBR will provide maintenance and sustainment support and data analytics, including preventative and corrective maintenance, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition maintenance support documentation and equipment, and material site support capability for DLA’s Automated Fuel Systems.

KBR has provided Industrial Control Systems services and productivity solutions to government and commercial clients across the globe for more than 15 years. This contract win also continues the company’s support of DLA through its differentiated Supply Chain as a Service solutions.

“KBR leverages its expertise in Industrial Control Systems to offer more advanced productivity solutions for government and commercial customers,” Byron Bright added.

