Kristen Summers: Microsoft Supports Federal Mission Security, Data Analytics & Collaboration With Cloud Tools

Kristen Summers, operating unit chief technology officer at Microsoft Federal, provided an overview of commercial tools the company has built to help federal customers integrate disparate data from multiple sources, collaborate in a classified environment and operationalize artificial intelligence models.

“It’s really our goal to empower federal missions in innovative secure and compliant ways,” Summers told FedScoop in a video interview aired Friday.

She cited Cosmos DB and Data Explorer as among the platforms that are part of the Azure portfolio and work to simplify the intelligence life cycle.

When asked how Microsoft’s cloud technology can help address the skills gap in artificial intelligence and machine learning areas, she said the platform includes cognitive services with built-in AI intended to facilitate model development, maintenance and operationalization.

Summers added that company-made products are part of an “open ecosystem,” allowing integration with other cloud-based platforms.