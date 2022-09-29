Leidos Completes EV Charging Implementation Plan for DOE’s Hanford Site

Leidos has handed over to the Department of Energy a strategic and implementation roadmap to establish a charging infrastructure for electric vehicles at DOE’s Hanford site in Washington state.

The company said Wednesday the roadmap seeks to help DOE achieve 40 percent zero-emissions vehicle standards for its fleet of light-duty vehicles at the site by 2026 in compliance with the requirements of a December 2021 executive order.

“As a large, rural installation with a sensitive mission, Hanford serves as an important electrification blueprint for other Federal installations and fleet managers to follow. We are excited to have been able to support DOE on this next-generation initiative,” said Eric Freeman, senior vice president and integrated missions operation manager at Leidos.

Leidos’ roadmap for DOE presents an analysis of fleet ZEV types, mission and scope, fleet and facility characteristics, economics, fleet realignment, selection of EV supply equipment, power supply and delivery and lifecycle costs.

In 2019, a Leidos-led group received a DOE contract to support the Hanford site environmental cleanup project.