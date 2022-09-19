Lockheed Introduces $100M Project Carrera to Achieve Distributed Teaming Capability

Lockheed Martin is investing $100 million in a new project aimed at developing and demonstrating human-machine teaming technologies to enable uncrewed aerial platforms to operate autonomously alongside crewed systems.

The company said Project Carrera will pair survivable F-35 fighter jets with modular unmanned aerial systems including Skunk Works’ Speed Racer drone to demonstrate distributed teaming capabilities in support of multi-domain operations.

The program will introduce new digital engineering approaches, artificial intelligence technologies and human-machine interfaces as well as use multi-level secure open architectures to enable the rapid integration of new capabilities for warfighters in the future.

Lockheed expects that distributed teaming will help U.S. and allied forces increase piloted platform survivability, enhance pilot decision-making and extend the reach of networked sensors.