in Contract Awards, News

Lockheed Martin Space Awarded $63M Air Force Contract for Payload Hardware, Software R&D

Lockheed Martin Space Awarded $63M Air Force Contract for Payload Hardware, Software R&D - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin’s space business has won a $62.8 million cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract from the U.S. Air Force for flight-qualified vector research and development activities.

The Department of Defense said Thursday Lockheed Martin Space will perform R&D, design, demonstration, testing, integration and delivery of software and payload hardware over a three-year period.

The company will perform work in Littleton, Colorado through Sept. 29, 2025.

The Air Force Research Laboratory obligated $1 million from fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of the award.

The contract award followed an online competitive procurement process via open broad agency announcement, with two bids received.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

air force research laboratorycontract awardDefense DepartmentDODGovconLockheed MartinLockheed Martin SpacepayloadUS Air Force

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Navy Picks 3 Contractors for Vessel System Maintenance Work - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Navy Picks 3 Contractors for Vessel System Maintenance Work
Army Announces $58M Contract for Fort Bliss Utility Energy Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army Announces $58M Contract for Fort Bliss Utility Energy Services