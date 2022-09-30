Lockheed Martin Space Awarded $63M Air Force Contract for Payload Hardware, Software R&D

Lockheed Martin’s space business has won a $62.8 million cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract from the U.S. Air Force for flight-qualified vector research and development activities.

The Department of Defense said Thursday Lockheed Martin Space will perform R&D, design, demonstration, testing, integration and delivery of software and payload hardware over a three-year period.

The company will perform work in Littleton, Colorado through Sept. 29, 2025.

The Air Force Research Laboratory obligated $1 million from fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of the award.

The contract award followed an online competitive procurement process via open broad agency announcement, with two bids received.