in C4ISR, News, Technology

Lockheed, Verizon Showcase 5G-Enabled ISR Capabilities for Military C2 Operations; Dan Rice Quoted

Lockheed, Verizon Showcase 5G-Enabled ISR Capabilities for Military C2 Operations; Dan Rice Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin has partnered with telecommunications company Verizon to test 5G-enabled drones capable of capturing and sharing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data in support of military command and control activities.

During recent demonstrations, four rotary wing drones collected and transferred ISR data via both private and public 5G networks to geolocate military targets, Lockheed said.

The data were transmitted over Lockheed’s 5G.MIL pilot network to be securely transferred to military environments.

“To stay ahead of our adversaries, military decision-makers need the timely and accurate information that 5G.MIL delivered in this demonstration,” said Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL programs at Lockheed.

The team also demonstrated signal detection capabilities enabled by a private high-speed, low-latency 5G Ultra Wideband network from Verizon.

The demonstrations occurred in May and September at Lockheed’s 5G test range in Waterton, Colorado.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

5G5g.milDan RiceDefense DepartmentGovconISRLockheed MartinVerizon

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Paperless Innovations on Use of Actus to Ensure Regulatory Compliance; Mike Tocci Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Paperless Innovations on Use of Actus to Ensure Regulatory Compliance; Mike Tocci Quoted
Leidos Completes EV Charging Implementation Plan for DOE’s Hanford Site - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leidos Completes EV Charging Implementation Plan for DOE’s Hanford Site