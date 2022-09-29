Lockheed, Verizon Showcase 5G-Enabled ISR Capabilities for Military C2 Operations; Dan Rice Quoted

Lockheed Martin has partnered with telecommunications company Verizon to test 5G-enabled drones capable of capturing and sharing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data in support of military command and control activities.

During recent demonstrations, four rotary wing drones collected and transferred ISR data via both private and public 5G networks to geolocate military targets, Lockheed said.

The data were transmitted over Lockheed’s 5G.MIL pilot network to be securely transferred to military environments.

“To stay ahead of our adversaries, military decision-makers need the timely and accurate information that 5G.MIL delivered in this demonstration,” said Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL programs at Lockheed.

The team also demonstrated signal detection capabilities enabled by a private high-speed, low-latency 5G Ultra Wideband network from Verizon.

The demonstrations occurred in May and September at Lockheed’s 5G test range in Waterton, Colorado.