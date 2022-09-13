Lockheed VP Danya Trent Assumes Oversight of F-16 Production Site in South Carolina

Danya Trent, vice president of F-16 Programs at Lockheed Martin‘s aeronautics business, was tapped to take on an additional role as site lead for the defense contractor’s aircraft manufacturing facility in Greenville, South Carolina.

Under Trent’s leadership, Lockheed said Monday the Greenville facility will seek to grow its F-16 production and maintain support for warfighter platforms.

Trent has over two decades of experience with Lockheed, including serving as vice president of program management at its space-focused segment, as well as director of the Integrated Fighter Group’s portfolio in the Southwest Asia, Middle East and North Africa regions for the aeronautics business arm.

“Danya’s leadership of our F-16 programs has positioned the platform for even more growth and success around the world, and her thoughtful, strategic approach will enable our Greenville team to continue to support our national defense and allies worldwide well into the future,” said OJ Sanchez, vice president of Lockheed’s International Fighter Group.

The site is expecting to make its first Block 70 jet delivery to Bahrain within the first half of 2023.