ManTech Wins $99M Navy Contract for Engineering, Technical Services

A ManTech International business has secured a five-year, $99.3 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy for engineering and technical services in support of three naval aviation programs.

In particular, ManTech Advanced Systems will provide services for the Naval Air Systems Command Weaponeering Integration, the Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardization and the Naval Aviation Technical Information Products programs, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Support services under the contract include research, development, integration, analysis, technical training support, configuration management, technical and programmatic documentation development, program management and project planning.

ManTech will conduct contract efforts through September 2027, with 44 percent of work taking place in Virginia. Maryland, California, Washington and Nevada are the other locations.

The Naval Air Warfare Aviation Division competitively procured the contract online and received only one bid. It will provide financing to ManTech upon the award of individual task orders.