Maria Roat Joins Aquia as Advisory Board Member

Maria Roat, former deputy federal chief information officer, has been appointed to the advisory board of Baltimore, Maryland-based digital experience platform vendor Aquia.

The company said Wednesday that Roat is the third member of Aquia’s board tasked with advising executive staff and shareholders on matters related to growth strategy and leadership.

She helped formulate information technology policies and practices for the U.S. government during her nearly two-year tenure at the Office of Management and Budget as deputy federal CIO.

Roat previously served as CIO at the Small Business Administration and chief technology officer at the Department of Transportation.

The U.S. Navy veteran also spent more than 10 years at the Department of Homeland Security.