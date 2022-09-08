in Executive Moves, News

Maria Roat Joins Aquia as Advisory Board Member

Maria Roat Joins Aquia as Advisory Board Member - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Maria Roat, former deputy federal chief information officer, has been appointed to the advisory board of Baltimore, Maryland-based digital experience platform vendor Aquia.

The company said Wednesday that Roat is the third member of Aquia’s board tasked with advising executive staff and shareholders on matters related to growth strategy and leadership.

She helped formulate information technology policies and practices for the U.S. government during her nearly two-year tenure at the Office of Management and Budget as deputy federal CIO.

Roat previously served as CIO at the Small Business Administration and chief technology officer at the Department of Transportation.

The U.S. Navy veteran also spent more than 10 years at the Department of Homeland Security.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Advisory BoardAquiaDepartment of Homeland SecurityDepartment of Transportationexecutive moveGovconmaria roatOffice of Management and BudgetSmall Business Administration

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Booz Allen, CyberSaint to Collaborate on Risk Quantification Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Booz Allen, CyberSaint to Collaborate on Risk Quantification Platform
BAE to Produce More Electronic Warfare Tech for Boeing's F-15E, F-15EX Fighter Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE to Produce More Electronic Warfare Tech for Boeing’s F-15E, F-15EX Fighter Aircraft