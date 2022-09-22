in News, Space

Maxar Gets NOAA License to Offer Non-Earth Imagery Service; Dan Jablonsky Quoted

Maxar Technologies has received a license from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to provide non-Earth imagery service to monitor the space environment for orbital debris and other satellites and commercially offer that data, SpaceNews reported Wednesday.

Dan Jablonsky, president and CEO of Maxar and a 2022 Wash100 awardee, said the company plans to use the license for non-Earth imagery to meet the increasing demand from government and commercial clients for space domain awareness data and debris monitoring services.

Jablonsky said Maxar’s in-space monitoring services could back national security missions, such as monitoring and analyzing space objects to distinguish harmless activities from hostile ones in orbit.

The licensing approval also covers six WorldView Legion satellites that Maxar intends to begin launching later in 2022, according to the report.

