Maxar’s Jon Love on Growing 3D Mapping Demand From Defense, Intelligence Sectors

Jon Love, vice president of strategic growth at Maxar Technologies, has joined other industry leaders in highlighting the growing use of 3D mapping and multi-sensor datasets in defense and intelligence applications, Via Satellite reported Thursday.

Speaking at World Satellite Business Week, Love said Maxar observes a demand in 3D mapping technologies from the military to provide accurate and timely geographic data for both training and real battlefield operations.

“Half of what we sold in 3D last year was not only used for synthetic training, but it was actually used in theater for real operations,” Love said.

He noted that 3D maps of the Earth must be “accurate, timely and refreshed with the latest updates” and capable of operating in GPS-denied environments.

“It’s the future. It’s coming fast and all of this capability being deployed today is going to feed into that,” Love added.

The conference also saw participation from executives at companies including Airbus, BlackSky Technology and Planet.

Written by Naomi Cooper

