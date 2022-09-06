in Contract Awards, News, Space

MDA Taps SciTec to Support Space Data Exploitation Software Development

Non-traditional small business SciTec will provide the Missile Defense Agency with space data exploitation-related support services under a potential $10.7 million Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract.

The contractor will help MDA develop, apply and transition SDE software and support test and data analysis activities through September 2027, the Department of Defense said Friday.

SciTec will conduct work in Princeton, New Jersey; Fairborn, Ohio; Huntsville, Alabama; and Boulder, Colorado, as part of the contract, which has options worth $2.5 million.

MDA is obligating $3.7 million in fiscal 2021 and 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds on the award.

