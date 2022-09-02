Micron to Build $15B Memory Manufacturing Fab in Idaho

Semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology will invest approximately $15 billion in the construction of a new memory manufacturing fab near the company’s research and development center in Boise, Idaho.

The manufacturing plant will be the first facility of its kind to be built in the U.S. in 20 years and will create more than 17,000 new job opportunities upon its opening in 2030, the company said Thursday.

“Our new leading-edge memory manufacturing fab will fuel U.S. technology leadership, ensuring a reliable domestic supply of semiconductors that is critical to economic and national security,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron.

The company said it plans to invest more than $150 billion globally over the next decade in semiconductor manufacturing and research and development.

The announcement comes after President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act aimed at boosting the production of U.S.-made semiconductor products.

“In our future, we will make EVs, chips, fiber optics, and other critical components here in America, and we will have an economy built from the bottom up and middle out,” Biden said.