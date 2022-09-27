Mitre, DOD Intro Adversarial Threat Framework for 5G Systems

The Department of Defense has partnered with non-profit corporation Mitre to develop a new adversarial threat assessment framework for 5G networks, applications and devices.

FiGHT, also known as 5G Hierarchy of Threats, is a purpose-built model of adversary tactics and techniques put together to help the 5G community verify the security of the next-generation broadband technology, test it against advanced persistent threats and identify coverage gaps, Mitre said Monday.

The adversarial threat model was based on Mitre’s ATT&CK framework, a knowledge base of threat actors’ tactics and techniques built on academic research and real-world observations.

“FiGHT helps stakeholders assess where cyber investments should be made to achieve the highest impact as they build, configure, and deploy secure and resilient 5G systems,” said Charles Clancy, senior vice president and general manager at Mitre Labs.

Clancy will join Amanda Toman, director of the 5G Transition Office and Cross Functional Team at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, to discuss and demonstrate FiGHT at Mobile World Congress.