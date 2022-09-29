Mitre Unveils Expansion Plans in Honolulu

Mitre is opening a new site in the Kaka‘ako Innovation District in Honolulu, Hawaii, in an effort to boost support for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and in line with its initiatives to expand its presence in the state’s capital.

The Kaka’ako operations will provide the Department of Defense with information technology support services in areas such as cybersecurity, transportation, health care, veterans assistance and law enforcement, Mitre said Wednesday.

Mitre’s other plans in Honolulu for the next three years include increasing local workforce, elevating science, technology engineering and mathematics education as well as boosting internship opportunities.

The nonprofit corporation also announced a collaboration with the University of Hawaii on research, analysis and engineering related to marine technology, cyber defense, climate resilience, renewable energy and natural resource management.

“Our new facility in Honolulu, combined with new partners like the University of Hawaii, will strengthen our mission of solving problems for a safer world,” said Keoki Jackson, senior vice president and general manager of Mitre National Security.