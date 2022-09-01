in Government Technology, News

NASCA-Accenture Report Looks at Citizens’ Experience With Government Via Digital Channels

NASCA-Accenture Report Looks at Citizens' Experience With Government Via Digital Channels - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A report from the National Association of State Chief Administrators and Accenture has found that 51 percent of citizens surveyed gave their digital interactions with U.S. state governments a positive rating.

NASCA and Accenture polled 1,500 U.S. citizens between February and March and found that 74 percent of respondents cited websites as the most common digital channels for interacting with government, while 29 percent said they connect with agencies using mobile apps and 11 percent cited digital assistants, the organizations said in a joint release published Wednesday.

Thirty-one percent of respondents said they prefer phone or in-person interaction to digital channels when reaching out to government.

The study showed that 74 percent of citizens surveyed said they consider unclear or slow processes as one of the friction points when using digital channels to access government services in the past year, while nearly 60 percent cited ineffective or unavailable customer support and 34 percent mentioned malfunctioning digital tools.

There is huge opportunity for government to rethink how services are delivered and to accelerate the breakdown of silos that impede better experiences for citizens and organizations relying on state government,” said Ryan Oakes, head of Accenture’s global public sector practice. 

Customer service channels and expectations are evolving rapidly, and government leaders should be gearing up to embrace new opportunities for how they operate and serve stakeholders,” added Oakes.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Accenturecitizen service deliverycustomer serviceDigital Assistantdigital interactiondigital toolGovconmobile appNASCANational Association of State Chief AdministratorsRyan Oakesstate governmentwebsite

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Navy Veteran Greg Harris Named CoAspire VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Navy Veteran Greg Harris Named CoAspire VP
Ursa Major to Build, Test Rocket Engine for Air Force - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ursa Major to Build, Test Rocket Engine for Air Force