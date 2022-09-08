Navy Awards Potential $150M Sensor R&D Contract to Space Dynamics Lab

Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory has secured a potential $150 million contract to help the U.S. Navy develop advanced technologies to collect and process data from sensors.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract includes a face value of $75 million and an initial cost-plus-fixed-fee task order, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

SDL will perform 90 percent of its first task under the award in North Logan, Utah, and the remaining 10 percent at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C.

The R&D project covers sensor exploitation, processing and network systems, according to DOD.

The Navy will obligate $100,000 at the time of the award and expects the university-owned nonprofit research organization to complete services in September 2024.