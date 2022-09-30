Navy Picks 3 Contractors for Vessel System Maintenance Work

Delphinus Engineering, Epsilon Systems Solutions and QED Systems will perform a series of maintenance work for the U.S. Navy’s vessels under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $70 million each.

The companies will conduct repair, alteration, troubleshooting, hull removal, as well as installation and removal of equipment and electric systems aboard the Navy’s vessels, including submarines, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Majority of the work will be conducted in three cities in Virginia and efforts could run through September 2027 if all options are exercised.

Each company was given $15 million for the initial award. The Navy will allocate $3,000 in funding, which will be divided equally among the three companies.

The contract was procured competitively with 11 offers received.