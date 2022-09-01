Navy Veteran Greg Harris Named CoAspire VP

Greg Harris, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral who most recently worked as a Boeing vice president, has joined CoAspire to serve as a VP at the Fairfax, Virginia-based consulting and government relations services provider.

Harris brings with him a 32-year experience and over 4,300 flight hours in the Navy, including serving as director of air warfare prior to his retirement in 2021, the company said Wednesday.

The U.S. Naval Academy alum also served as commanding officer of stroke fighter squadrons 115 and 112, as well as chief of naval aviation training from July 2018 to July 2019.

Prior to joining CoAspire, Harris previously served as VP of Navy systems at Boeing.

“Greg has had a tremendously successful career and brings exceptional leadership, knowledge, depth of experience, and dedication to the mission that our customers know to expect from CoAspire,” said CoAspire Founder and CEO Doug Denneny.