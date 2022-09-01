in Executive Moves, News

Navy Veteran Greg Harris Named CoAspire VP

Navy Veteran Greg Harris Named CoAspire VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Greg Harris, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral who most recently worked as a Boeing vice president, has joined CoAspire to serve as a VP at the Fairfax, Virginia-based consulting and government relations services provider.

Harris brings with him a 32-year experience and over 4,300 flight hours in the Navy, including serving as director of air warfare prior to his retirement in 2021, the company said Wednesday.

The U.S. Naval Academy alum also served as commanding officer of stroke fighter squadrons 115 and 112, as well as chief of naval aviation training from July 2018 to July 2019.

Prior to joining CoAspire, Harris previously served as VP of Navy systems at Boeing.

“Greg has had a tremendously successful career and brings exceptional leadership, knowledge, depth of experience, and dedication to the mission that our customers know to expect from CoAspire,” said CoAspire Founder and CEO Doug Denneny.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

BoeingCoAspireDoug Denny GovConexecutive moveGreg HarrisNavyvice president

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Xage Forms New Unit to Offer Infrastructure Cybersecurity Consulting Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Xage Forms New Unit to Offer Infrastructure Cybersecurity Consulting Services
NASCA-Accenture Report Looks at Citizens' Experience With Government Via Digital Channels - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASCA-Accenture Report Looks at Citizens’ Experience With Government Via Digital Channels