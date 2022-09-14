NetImpact-Dark Wolf Team to Help Air Force Transition to Cloud-Based Enterprise IT Platform

A partnership between NetImpact Strategies and Dark Wolf Solutions has received a contract to migrate the Department of the Air Force’s enterprise information technology management system to ServiceNow‘s cloud platform.

NetImpact said Tuesday it will lead the development and implementation of replacement software for the IT Investment Portfolio Suite and help the DAF chief information officer ensure continuity of operations during the project.

The two companies intend to apply the PlatformFirst and ParadigmSHIFT approaches to bring a mission-centered design and facilitate organizational change management at the department.

Stephanie Wilson, chief operating officer of NetImpact, said ITIPS functions as a “business decision and process automation engine” and that the company will work to help DAF simplify the monitoring of IT investments.

The department is currently using Oracle’s Primavera Portfolio Management and Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition platforms to manage 2,500 active IT investments.