Northrop, Cubic Showcase Gateway System for Defense Tech Connectivity

Northrop Grumman and Cubic‘s mission and performance solutions division have jointly demonstrated a high-capacity backbone platform intended to support mission systems interoperability and data connectivity in all defense domains.

The companies presented during a cross-industry event the potential applications of HCB technology and an open-architecture gateway system to the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control concept, Northrop said Tuesday.

The partnership sought to highlight the vendor-agnostic network’s ability to deliver new networking services to military operations at the tactical edge.

Kevin Berkowitz, director of network solutions at Northrop, said the team worked to connect disparate systems during the demo that would facilitate interoperability for the JADC2 vision.

The event marked the fourth in a demo series involving open mission system technologies from Northrop and other vendors.

Written by Naomi Cooper

