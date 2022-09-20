Northrop Opens Space Assembly, Test Facility in Maryland

Northrop Grumman has unveiled a new facility in Baltimore, Maryland, in an effort to expand the aerospace and defense contractor’s space equipment manufacturing and testing efforts.

The Maryland Space Assembly and Test 2 facility provides 55,000 square foot space to support digitally integrated manufacturing, assembly and testing of space payload and ground systems, the company said Monday.

MSAT 2 features a thermal vacuum chamber that works to enable engineers to test space payloads in simulated extreme temperatures.

Northrop’s existing operations at the Baltimore campus include aircraft flight tests and digital engineering simulation.

“Our continued investment in Maryland helps meet our customer needs while strengthening our commitments to this community and our workforce,” said Scott Lee, vice president and general manager for payload and ground systems at Northrop.