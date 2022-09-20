in News, Space, Technology

Northrop Opens Space Assembly, Test Facility in Maryland

Northrop Opens Space Assembly, Test Facility in Maryland - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop Grumman has unveiled a new facility in Baltimore, Maryland, in an effort to expand the aerospace and defense contractor’s space equipment manufacturing and testing efforts.

The Maryland Space Assembly and Test 2 facility provides 55,000 square foot space to support digitally integrated manufacturing, assembly and testing of space payload and ground systems, the company said Monday.

MSAT 2 features a thermal vacuum chamber that works to enable engineers to test space payloads in simulated extreme temperatures. 

Northrop’s existing operations at the Baltimore campus include aircraft flight tests and digital engineering simulation.

“Our continued investment in Maryland helps meet our customer needs while strengthening our commitments to this community and our workforce,” said Scott Lee, vice president and general manager for payload and ground systems at Northrop.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Govconground systemsMaryland Space Assembly and TestMSAT2Northrop GrummanScott Leespace payload

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Ensco to Kick Off DOT Center Management Support, International Trade Fair Showcase; Jeff Stevens Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ensco to Kick Off DOT Center Management Support, International Trade Fair Showcase; Jeff Stevens Quoted
Raytheon's StormBreaker Weapon Completes F-35B Release Tests - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon’s StormBreaker Weapon Completes F-35B Release Tests