Northrop Reaches Milestone in Army Artillery Precision Guidance Kit Production

Northrop Grumman has delivered more than 100,000 precision guidance kits for 155 mm artillery projectiles in support of a U.S. Army program to transform the high-explosive munitions into satellite-guided weapons.

The company said Wednesday the PGK technology contains a Global Positioning System guidance kit with fuzing functions to enable positioning accuracy and includes a built-in safety feature to prevent in-flight detonation.

Northrop is also working on completing necessary qualifications for the installation of the future GPS M-Code that will allow PGK to protect the projectiles against jamming and other threats.

“PGK’s precision provides a critical capability to artillery units, enabling forces to rapidly achieve mission success by reducing the number of rounds required to defeat targets,” said Dave Fine, vice president for armament systems at Northrop.