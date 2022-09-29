in News, Technology

Northrop Reaches Milestone in Army Artillery Precision Guidance Kit Production

Northrop Reaches Milestone in Army Artillery Precision Guidance Kit Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Northrop Grumman has delivered more than 100,000 precision guidance kits for 155 mm artillery projectiles in support of a U.S. Army program to transform the high-explosive munitions into satellite-guided weapons.

The company said Wednesday the PGK technology contains a Global Positioning System guidance kit with fuzing functions to enable positioning accuracy and includes a built-in safety feature to prevent in-flight detonation.

Northrop is also working on completing necessary qualifications for the installation of the future GPS M-Code that will allow PGK to protect the projectiles against jamming and other threats.

“PGK’s precision provides a critical capability to artillery units, enabling forces to rapidly achieve mission success by reducing the number of rounds required to defeat targets,” said Dave Fine, vice president for armament systems at Northrop.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

artilleryDave FineGovconGPSNorthrop Grummanprecision-guidance kitsU.S. Army

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Carahsoft to Offer Cybrary Cybersecurity Training Platform to Government Customers; Alex Whitworth Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft to Offer Cybrary Cybersecurity Training Platform to Government Customers; Alex Whitworth Quoted
Paperless Innovations on Use of Actus to Ensure Regulatory Compliance; Mike Tocci Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Paperless Innovations on Use of Actus to Ensure Regulatory Compliance; Mike Tocci Quoted