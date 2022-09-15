Northrop Rolls Out Australia’s 1st MQ-4C Autonomous Aircraft

Northrop Grumman has rolled out the first MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle built for Australia‘s air force at a manufacturing location in Palmdale, California.

Wednesday’s unveiling event comes almost three years after the company began aircraft construction work at its Moss Point, Mississippi, factory, Northrop said.

The Australian defense department collaborates with Northrop and the U.S. Navy under the Triton Cooperative Program, and the partnership supports data sharing between MQ-4C operators in the two countries.

Production of the high-altitude, long-endurance system is expected to be completed in 2023 and delivery to Australia is scheduled for 2024.

Air force officials of Australia said the service can use the Triton with the Boeing-built P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and will base the autonomous aircraft at a military base in the Northern Territory while managing controls from another installation in Edinburgh.