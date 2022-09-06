in Contract Awards, News

Northrop Secures Air Force Radar Tech Insertion Program Sensor Development Contract

Northrop Grumman has received a potential one-year, $13 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop, implement, test and sustain the Radar Technology Insertion Program sensor.

The company will also maintain and repair the Integrated Mission Management Computer for NATO under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The sole-source contract involves foreign military sales to NATO and continues services for work carried out at Sigonella Air Base in Italy through Sept. 30, 2023.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will obligate $10.7 million in research and development funds for fiscal year 2021 and $2.3 million in FMS funds.

