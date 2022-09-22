in News, Technology

Northrop Wraps Up Casting Activity for Sentinel Stage 1, 2 Solid Rocket Motors

Northrop Grumman has validated the design and manufacturing process for the future U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile following the completion of the first inert stage-one and stage-two solid rocket motor casting.

The company said Wednesday the completed set for the LGM-35A Sentinel program will undergo modal testing along with an Aerojet Rocketdyne-built stage-three solid rocket motor to validate the flexibility and structural dynamics properties of the missile system.

Sarah Willoughby, vice president and Sentinel program manager at Northrop, said the team will conduct static test fire in addition to the ongoing structural and wind tunnel performance testing. “[Results will be used] to fine-tune our digitally engineered models, in line with the Air Force development schedule.”

She added that Northrop and its industry partners are also testing the Sentinel system’s command and launch, missile integration and other functions.

Northrop secured a potential $13.3 billion contract in 2020 to build Sentinel, formerly known as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent system, that will replace the Minuteman III ICBM system.

The Sentinel team includes Bechtel, CAE, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics, Honeywell, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Lockheed Martin and Textron Systems.

Written by Naomi Cooper

