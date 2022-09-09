NSF, Intel to Fund STEM Education Projects to Advance Semiconductor Manufacturing Workforce

The National Science Foundation and Intel have launched a funding program to support educational initiatives aimed at helping develop the semiconductor manufacturing workforce in the U.S.

The two parties will provide $10 million in investment for projects focused on workforce development for high-technology fields that are critical to future semiconductor design and manufacturing, NSF said Thursday.

The partnership also seeks to support the development of more equitable STEM education at two-year colleges and four-year universities, including minority-serving institutions.

Interested applicants for award opportunities can apply for either the Advanced Technological Education program or the Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program.

The collaboration is part of Intel and NSF’s $100 million funding program announced earlier this year to encourage collaborations between the research and education communities in building up the semiconductor ecosystem.

Furthermore, the investment is in support of the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to boost domestic chip production in the country.