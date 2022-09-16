Paperless Innovations Announces ICE as FedRAMP Agency Sponsor for Procurement Tool; Mike Tocci Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement will sponsor a security assessment of Paperless Innovations’ cloud software-as-a-service offering under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Actus is a cloud-based SaaS platform that ICE intends to use for its system designed to automate purchase card approvals, Paperless Innovations said Wednesday.

Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations, said Actus has been evaluated by independent reviewer TalaTek and is now ready for an in-depth assessment by Earthling Security, a third-party assessment organization with FedRAMP accreditation.

Paperless plans to achieve FedRAMP Ready designation for the SaaS offering in 2022.

“[Actus’] FedRAMP Ready listing will provide access for all government organizations to commercial best practices for Accountability, Compliance, and Transparency in the automation of workflows, document and oversight management involving micro-purchase transactions,” said Tocci.