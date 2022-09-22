Paperless Innovations Aims to Support Agency Procurement Data Transparency With Actus; Mike Tocci Quoted

The cloud-based Actus platform can offer agencies transparency in the process of managing procurement card transactions, according to Paperless Innovations.

“We believe that data officers and analysts should get the same quality and the same transparency out of P-Card systems as they do from contract awards, and Actus does this,” Paperless Innovations President Mike Tocci said.

Paperless Innovations believes data capture automation can drive accountability and transparency during the approval process, citing category management as an example of a process wherein the sources of truth can be applied at the line item level.

Tocci noted the company’s item-level charge card data provides analytical value similar to a standing order’s contract line item.

“The Actus approach is to maintain the same level of P-Card data cleanliness as is delivered through Contract Management Systems,” he added.