Paperless Innovations Wraps Up TalaTek-led FedRAMP Advisory Effort; Mike Tocci Quoted

Paperless Innovations was provided advisory services for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program from TalaTek, a Cerberus Sentinel subsidiary and a FedRAMP-accredited third party assessment organization.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based small business said Friday TalaTek advised Paperless security subject matter experts on risk management, security and compliance to ensure that FedRAMP program documentation for the Actus platform showcases compliance with security architecture requirements.

The recently completed FedRAMP advisory also focused on addressing all of the 325 Moderate FedRAMP security controls and creating and finalizing policies and procedures for each of the 17 security control domains.

TalaTek and Paperless SMEs collaborated for three months on the effort.

“Actus Procurement Approval Workflow systems automates agency transactions to obligate, settle and audit within as little as three days of transaction, so it has been gratifying to prove that the platform’s security posture is ready for FedRAMP Moderate assessment,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

In early August, the company started testing with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to demonstrate Actus’ compliance with cybersecurity standards under FedRAMP.

“FedRAMP authorization for Actus will bring new capabilities to federal government agencies that are seeking a secure solution for elevating purchase workflows to the cloud in a SaaS solution that replaces outdated homegrown systems,” he added.

TalaTek also expressed belief that Paperless “would be deemed ready” for a full readiness assessment even though it may not be required by FedRAMP.