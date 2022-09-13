in Industry News, News

Parsons Hosts Event to Raise Funds for Military Survivor Support Nonprofit; Carey Smith Quoted

Parsons Hosts Event to Raise Funds for Military Survivor Support Nonprofit; Carey Smith Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Parsons and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors hosted the 15th Annual TAPS Golf Outing on Thursday in Joppa, Maryland, to raise funds to provide support for the families of U.S. fallen soldiers.

The company said Monday it has helped TAPS secure over $1 million by hosting and serving as the lead sponsor of the event since 2007 to support the nonprofit organization’s effort in offering compassionate care to families of the country’s fallen military troops.

Our continued partnership with TAPS, and the opportunity to give back to veterans and their families who have sacrificed everything for our country, is one small way that we can honor our longstanding relationship with the military community and our efforts to serve those who have served our nation,” said Carey Smith, chair, president and CEO of Parsons and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

Parsons has supported military retirees for decades through several initiatives, such as the formation of the Military and Veteran Affairs program and partnership with the Modern Military Association of America to fund a military spouse scholarship effort.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

15th Annual TAPS Golf OutingCarey Smithcompassionate careGovconMilitary and Veteran AffairsMILVETParsonsTAPSTragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

AWS, ServiceNow Execs Cite Education, Work Flexibility as Keys to Grow Federal IT Talent Pipeline - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AWS, ServiceNow Execs Cite Education, Work Flexibility as Keys to Grow Federal IT Talent Pipeline
GE, Air Force Conclude Phase 2 Testing of F-35 Adaptive Cycle Engine - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GE, Air Force Conclude Phase 2 Testing of F-35 Adaptive Cycle Engine