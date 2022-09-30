in Contract Awards, News

Parsons Subsidiary to Develop Cyber Threat Emulation Automation Tools Under DARPA Program

Parsons Subsidiary to Develop Cyber Threat Emulation Automation Tools Under DARPA Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A Parsons subsidiary has secured an $11.6 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to automate cyber threat emulation planning and execution for network security assessments.

BlackHorse Solutions will work under the Signature Management using Operational Knowledge and Environments program and support the development of tools to help network security professionals find cybersecurity vulnerabilities during red team exercises, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Forty-five percent of contract work will occur in Herndon, Virginia, and the remaining 55 percent will be conducted in Utah, Maryland and Colorado through September 2025.

DARPA received 26 offers for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract via a broad agency announcement and is obligating $663,026 in fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and engineering funds.

SMOKE seeks to prototype data-driven tools designed to enable automated discovery of cyberthreat signatures, or patterns that red team hackers use to evade detection.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

blackhorse solutionsBroad Agency Announcementcontract awardCyberDARPAGovconParsonsred team exercisesSMOKE

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Army Vet David Petraeus Joins Advisory Board of IT Security Company Semperis - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army Vet David Petraeus Joins Advisory Board of IT Security Company Semperis
Ansys, Air Force Test Center Partner in Digital Engineering Simulation - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ansys, Air Force Test Center Partner in Digital Engineering Simulation