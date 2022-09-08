Peraton to Maintain, Enhance Navy’s Law Enforcement Information Sharing Systems

Peraton will assist the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in the operation, maintenance and modernization of law enforcement information sharing systems under a five-year, $32 million contract from the U.S. Navy.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers support services for the Law Enforcement Information Exchange and Department of Defense Law Enforcement Defense Data Exchange systems managed by NCIS, DOD said Wednesday.

LInX is a web-based platform designed to enable law enforcement officers and investigators to search information across jurisdictional boundaries to support crime prevention initiatives.

It covers 14 geographical regions and one region consisting of the law enforcement agencies within the Pentagon.

Ninety-six percent of contract work will occur in Herndon, Virginia, and the remaining 4 percent will be performed at various government facilities throughout the U.S. The contract’s 60-month ordering period will run through September 2027.

Naval Supply Systems Command received seven offers via full and open competitive solicitation for the contract and will obligate the minimum contract value in fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds.