Plasma Waters Sanitation Tech Lands Top Prize at Army-Hosted Competition

Plasma Waters has won first place in a U.S. Army prize competition where the company presented sanitation technology that works to remove bacteria and viruses from water.

The company said its patented system for eliminating microbiological contamination and monitoring the quality of water is a winner of the xTechInternational Competition hosted by the Army’s acquisition, logistics and technology office.

Robert Hardt, CEO of Plasma Waters, noted the company seeks to help the military branch address drinking water safety as a field logistics requirement.

The tech startup also secured a cooperative agreement with the Army to put disinfection devices through laboratory and field tests and a separate three-year contract to perform comparative assessments at three installations located in Georgia, Thailand and Hawaii.

Airbus, Volkswagen, AB InBev and West Texas A&M University are among the adopters of Plasma Waters technology.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

