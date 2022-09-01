Q&A With SAIC National Intelligence SVP Vern Saunders on Company Strategic Goals, Workforce-Focused Efforts

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview, ExecutiveGov spoke with Vern Saunders, senior vice president of national intelligence at Science Applications International Corp., to talk about the company’s recent growth initiatives, digital transformation efforts and workforce-focused programs. He also discussed SAIC’s work with government customers.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview with Saunders:

“One of the big things SAIC is focused on right now is a campaign called ‘IT Solutions to the Intelligence Community.’ Historically, everyone at SAIC has become accustomed to operating in the seat of domain, but this is quite different from that.

The ultimate goal is to partner with the intelligence community to support the next generation of digital transformation initiatives. We’re going to power that through our solutions as well as our talent and technology. We’re working to become the leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services for the intelligence community.

Our focus is on the key areas such as digital engineering and data. We really want to be the data provider of choice, which includes cybersecurity, DevSecops and applications development. It’s cloud migration and managed services as well.”

