Raytheon Completes System Requirements Review-Prototype for Glide Phase Interceptor; Tay Fitzgerald Quoted

Raytheon Technologies’ missiles and defense business will now transition the Glide Phase Interceptor to the preliminary design phase following the completion of the Systems Requirements Review – Prototype.

GPI is designed to provide the U.S. and its allies with a regional defense layer against missile threats by intercepting hypersonic weapons during the glide phase, Raytheon said Tuesday.

Tay Fitzgerald, president of strategic missile defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said the company’s GPI concept advances critical technologies in the hypersonic environment and employs a low-risk platform that uses standard missile technology fielded on Aegis ships.

“We have a firm understanding of the requirements, and we’re ready to continue GPI development. This is a major step toward delivering this capability to the warfighter,” added Fitzgerald.