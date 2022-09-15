in Contract Awards, News

Redhorse to Deliver Aircraft Maintenance Predictive Analytics to Air Force; John Zangardi Quoted

Redhorse has secured a potential three-year contract from the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office to provide artificial intelligence-powered data analysis capabilities to help the service branch predict aircraft part and component failures.

The company said the Innovative Analytics for Condition Based Maintenance Plus award covers the application of AI and machine learning to process and analyze historical maintenance data stored in the Predictive Analytics and Decision Assistant platform.

Redhorse will develop, test and field new predictive models in an effort to forecast future aircraft maintenance requirements.

“Supporting this Air Force program by ensuring the increased availability of mission-capable aircraft for the Nation’s warfighters is something Redhorse is very proud to work on,” said John Zangardi, CEO of Redhorse and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

PANDA is a government-furnished information software employed by the Air Force to improve aircraft availability for operational missions.

The contract has a one-year base period of performance and two option years.

