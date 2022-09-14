Automation Company RoviSys Creates Federal Unit; Graham Staples Quoted

RoviSys has established a business unit that will focus on helping federal customers automate government processes and manage data assets.

The company said Tuesday RoviSys Federal Solutions employs a team of automation, project management and software engineering professionals to support agencies across various program areas such as cybersecurity.

Graham Staples, who formerly led the company’s power and energy division, will lead the new U.S. government-focused business as managing partner.

Staples has 15 years of industry experience and he said the RFS business will build on its parent company’s 33-year history of providing industrial and building automation services.

RFS is aiming to assist agencies in systems evaluation and roadmap development for technology modernization projects.