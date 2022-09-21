SAIC Named Primary Integrator for Rouge’s ‘Orbots’ to Help In-Space Servicing, Situational Awareness Efforts

Science Applications International Corp. will help refashion and integrate Rouge Space Systems‘ fleet of orbital robots to deliver in-space service assembly and manufacturing services for both commercial and government use.

The collaboration will also focus on asset inspection and space situational awareness as both companies seek to address the demand for services in the Earth’s orbit, SAIC said Tuesday.

As the primary space integrator, SAIC was tasked to support Rogue in optimizing and expanding Orbots’ capabilities and pinning down business development opportunities.

“Together, SAIC and Rogue bring unique skills and expertise that will support the growing demand for services in earth orbit, the cislunar domain and beyond,” said David Ray, senior vice president at SAIC’s space business division.

Rogue’s Orbots lineup consists of three robotic spacecraft that are supported by an artificial intelligence-enabled sensory observation platform, which helps in proximity tracking, collision prevention and safe space operations. Two of the spacecraft in the fleet, Laura and Fred, are set to be launched within the first quarter and third quarter of 2023, respectively.