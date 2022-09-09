in Contract Awards, News, Space

SciTec Books $272M USSF Mission Data Processing App Provider Contract

SciTec Books $272M USSF Mission Data Processing App Provider Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Space Force has awarded a contract to SciTec for mission data processing application provider to equip the service branch with missile warning support apps under the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution program

The company said Friday it received a $272 million deal from Space Systems Command for MDPAP following a prototype competition executed via the Space Enterprise Consortium other transaction authority.

“The prototyping effort under SpEC allowed us to develop and demonstrate key aspects of our modular, scalable, extensible, and cyber-resilient applications for FORGE Mission Data Processing that we build upon through this follow-on contract to meet the no-fail mission,” commented David Simenc, executive director and lead for FORGE at SciTec.

FORGE MDPAP is envisioned to provde enhanced mission processing capabilities that are in line with current and upcoming Overhead Persistent Infrared space segments to support missile warning missions. Under MDPAP, SciTec will provide operational software baselines by developing and integrating advanced algorithms, data communications components, graphical user interfaces and signal processing.

The company will work with Centil, Cosmic Advanced Engineering Solutions, L3Harris Technologies, Monterey Technologies, Outside Analytics and Raytheon Technologies on the initiative.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardDavid SimencFORGE programmissile warningmission data processing application providerscitecspace systems commandu.s. space force

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Executive Spotlight: Marion Kennedy, SVP of Intelligence Market at LMI - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Spotlight: Marion Kennedy, SVP of Intelligence Market at LMI
SpaceX to Provide Launch Services for Iridium-9 Mission; Matt Desch Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SpaceX to Provide Launch Services for Iridium-9 Mission; Matt Desch Quoted