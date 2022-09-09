SciTec Books $272M USSF Mission Data Processing App Provider Contract

The U.S. Space Force has awarded a contract to SciTec for mission data processing application provider to equip the service branch with missile warning support apps under the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution program

The company said Friday it received a $272 million deal from Space Systems Command for MDPAP following a prototype competition executed via the Space Enterprise Consortium other transaction authority.

“The prototyping effort under SpEC allowed us to develop and demonstrate key aspects of our modular, scalable, extensible, and cyber-resilient applications for FORGE Mission Data Processing that we build upon through this follow-on contract to meet the no-fail mission,” commented David Simenc, executive director and lead for FORGE at SciTec.

FORGE MDPAP is envisioned to provde enhanced mission processing capabilities that are in line with current and upcoming Overhead Persistent Infrared space segments to support missile warning missions. Under MDPAP, SciTec will provide operational software baselines by developing and integrating advanced algorithms, data communications components, graphical user interfaces and signal processing.

The company will work with Centil, Cosmic Advanced Engineering Solutions, L3Harris Technologies, Monterey Technologies, Outside Analytics and Raytheon Technologies on the initiative.