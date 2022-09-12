Sierra7 to Support IT Service Desk of USDA Program

The Department of Agriculture has tapped information technology company Sierra7 to provide services in support of the Mahogany Farm Production and Conservation IT Service Desk.

The $10.9 million award requires Sierra7 personnel to address IT requests from FPAC users and assist in FPAC application lifecycle management efforts, the company announced Thursday.

Work will involve but not be limited to incident troubleshooting and management, password resets, service catalog management coordination, knowledge management for customers and agents, training and live support for online meetings as well as outage, incident and maintenance communications.

The award was made under the Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 contract vehicle, which includes several task areas such as IT services, chief information officer support, integration services and IT operations and maintenance.