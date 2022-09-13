Sinequa Launches Alabama-Based Aerospace Defense Unit, Names Bob Lewis as New Business Lead

Enterprise search engine developer Sinequa has opened a new office in Huntsville, Alabama, where its newly established business practice will operate to cater to federal agencies and other customers in the aerospace and defense industry.

Alexandre Bilger, CEO of Sinequa, said in a statement posted Monday the development of the new division is among the company’s strategic growth initiatives aimed at expanding its customer base and partner ecosystem to include new government contractors and systems integrators.

Bob Lewis, former senior vice president of Sinequa’s North American operations, will lead a team of sales, business development and technical personnel in his new capacity as SVP of aerospace and federal business.

He will work with David Wallis, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel who has been appointed as director of operations of Sinequa’s new business segment.

The new office is located at the Invention to Innovation Center on the University of Alabama campus.