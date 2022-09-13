SkyePoint Acquires SNR Government IT Services; Frank Sturek Quoted

SkyePoint Decisions announced its acquisition of SNR Government IT Services, a subsidiary of Arrowpoint Corporation, to help the company’s defense customers manage and modernize the security of their networks, systems and applications.

“This acquisition reflects SkyePoint’s determined and unrelenting focus on growth and delivering excellence to our federal government customers,” said Frank Sturek, president of SkyePoint. “Our ability to provide meaningful solutions to federal agencies, anytime, anywhere now further expands SkyePoint’s reach to the DOD as a prime contractor.”

SNR GITS offers comprehensive information technology services including technical and management expertise supporting applications, software, hardware, infrastructure, and systems in support of Department of Defense agencies.

SNR GITS will function as a subsidiary of SkyePoint and operate as its defense sector arm to drive growth and provide all its assets to the company, including DLA JETS, Army RS3 and Army ITES-3S information technology and cybersecurity services contract vehicles.

“We look forward to working with our technology and industry services partners to deliver SkyePoint’s proven cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, data analytics, and application development solutions,” Sturek added.

About SkyePoint Decisions

SkyePoint provides innovative enterprise-wide and targeted solutions for the complex challenges faced by our federal government clients. Our focus is on enabling our client’s ability to deliver their mission – anytime, anywhere, securely as a prime contractor committed to delivery excellence.